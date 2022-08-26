Educational institutions to remain closed for two more days

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah announced on Thursday all educational institutes across Sindh would remain closed for two more days due to the rain emergency and the meteorological department’s forecast of more rains.
According to a notification, all government and private schools and colleges will stay shut on Friday and Saturday. The minister said many districts in the province had been flooded and many schools and colleges had been turned into relief camps for the rain-hit people. Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards said the universities in Karachi would remain open.
