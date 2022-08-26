EFP, TDAP sign pact

KARACHI: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has signed a monumental memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a minerals development program with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), a statement said on Thursday.
Ismail Suttar, president EFP and Younus Dagha, chairman Minerals to Chemicals Committee represented EFP in the mutual collaboration with TDAP represented by Ahsan Ali Mangi, secretary TDAP.
EFP instituted the committee to explore the hidden potential of 92 minerals of the country that are exploited and exported in raw form contributing only 3 percent to the GDP of the country.
EFP president envisioned broadening the spectrum of the minerals sector through conversation into value-added chemicals.
The implementation of the MoU in a years’ time would lead to establishment of new industries, enhancement of trade value through exports of value-added products and tapping new regional and export markets, said Ismail Suttar.
President EFP also stated that they had worded an action plan carefully to benefit the small and medium sized (SME) sector at large and develop the minerals sector through geo tagging of mineral reserves on Pakistan Map. They would be updated on annual basis and would show a real time data that might make the investors comfortable while exploring new business avenues in the sector, he added.
