Gold gains 1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs1,200 per tola in the local market on fresh depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs147,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs126,115.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $18 to $1,764 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs7,000 per tola as compared rates in Dubai gold market.