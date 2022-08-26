SCBPL half-year net profit rises 19.5pc to Rs8.1 billion

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) reported its financials for first half of 2022 on Thursday, showing a 19.5 percent increase in its net profit as compared to the same period last year.

In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a profit after tax of Rs8.1 billion in six months of 2022, against Rs6.7 billion in the said period last year.

SCBPL board of directors have approved an interim cash dividend of 15 percent (Rs1.50/per share) for the period concerned.

The bank recorded a half-yearly profit before tax of Rs22.0 billion, registering an increase of 84 percent. SCBPL performance was driven by strong income growth, as well as continued cost and risk discipline, a bank’s press release stated.

Overall revenue of the bank grew by 60 percent to deliver highest ever top-line of Rs27.4 billion, with positive contributions from all segments. The bank said its operating expenses continued to be well managed through operational efficiencies and disciplined spending with an increase of 11 percent from the same period last year.

Moreover, SCBPL said, reversal of Covid-19 general provision, coupled with lower impairments and strong recoveries led to a net release of Rs1.3 billion in H1’22 against a net release of Rs0.7 billion in loan impairments in the comparative period.

On the liabilities side, the bank’s total deposits grew by Rs48.0 billion (up 8 percent), whereas current and saving accounts increased by Rs58.0 billion (up 10 percent) since the start of the current year and comprise 94 percent of the deposit base. The bank’s advances increased by 2 percent during first half of the year.

SCBPL said it had channeled remittances of over $367 million through Roshan Digital Account into Pakistan since inception and contributed $320 million to the investments in Naya Pakistan Certificate.

With a strong return on equity of 20.2 percent for H1’22 and a capital adequacy ratio CAR of 15.3 percent, the bank said it remained well positioned for future growth.

Pak Suzuki posts Rs17.2mn net loss in 6 months

Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. reported a loss in its half-year earnings on an increase in its cost of sales and financial costs.

The company reported a net loss of Rs17.238 million for the half year ended June 30, down from a profit of Rs1.196 billion the previous year. It also skipped a dividend for this period.

Loss per share came in at Re0.21/share, compared with earnings per share of Rs14.54/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs112.624 billion, compared with Rs66.110 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased to Rs108.415 billion from Rs62.155 billion during the same period last year. Finance costs also rose to Rs1.842 billion against Rs292.583 million last year, which put profits into losses.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the company announced profits of Rs442.989 million, compared with Rs418.968 million during the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs5.38 compared with EPS of Rs5.09 last year.

HUBCO full-year net profit down 15pc

The Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBCO) reported a 15 percent fall in its full-year net profit on an increase in the operating cost.

The company reported a net profit of Rs29.578 billion for the year ended June 30, down from Rs34.830 billion the previous year.

It skipped the final cash dividend. However, an interim cash dividend of Rs6.5 per share was already paid.

Earnings per share came in at Rs21.95/share, compared with Rs25.97/share last year.

HUBCO said its revenue for the year rose to Rs97.158 billion, compared with Rs54.639 billion a year earlier. However, operating cost increased to Rs64.055 billion, higher than Rs21.768 billion recorded during the same period last year, which decreased the profits.

Analysts said the earnings were lower than the market expectations where a dividend was expected, but was not announced by the company.