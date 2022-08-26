President confers LCCI awards 2022

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Ali on Thursday conferred the LCCI Achievement Awards – 2022 to 26 renowned business companies for exceptional performance.

At the event, he spoke on three core areas, including technological advancement, women development and agriculture.

He also appreciated the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for giving due attention to IT and holding seminars, training, workshops and IT awards. The president also commended the chamber for honouring women entrepreneurs via achievement awards.

He pointed out that until technological advancement and agriculture sector were not given special attention, things would not give desired results. He cited many examples of successful women entrepreneurs and women empowerment, including Hazrat Khadija (RA) who successfully ran a business.

“Sustainable economic development is not possible until inclusion of women in economic activities is not ensured,” he said, adding that it was good to see that the LCCI was taking concrete and affirmative steps for the inclusion of women in different business sectors.

He appealed to the business community to bring their sons as well as their daughters forward, give them higher education and involve them in their business.

Style Textiles, Qudratullah and Co, Elan, Nishat were among the top 25 winners of the LCCI Achievement Awards. Samir Asghar of Style Textile received LCCI Appreciation Award, Qudrat Ullah of Qudratullah and Co received Pride of Lahore Award, Iqraa Hassan of Nishat Hospitality, Khadija Shah of Elan, Hassan Iqbal Qarshi of Qarshi

Industries, and Anjum S Ahmed of Lahore Pre-School Learning Alliance received LCCI Appreciation Award.

Also, Naveed Rafiq of Popular Pipes Group of Companies, Shahid Azeem of Leader AG, Syed Anwar Hussain of Jauharabad Sugar Mills and Shakeel Chaudhry of GM Cabel and Pipes received LCCI Gold Achievement Award.