Sugar millers push govt to allow 1.3mn tonne sugar exports

KARACHI: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Sindh chapter on Thursday pressed the government to allow them to export at least 1.3 million tonnes of surplus sugar and warned that a delay in giving a go-ahead could jeopardise the industry, the farmers, and the rural economy.

“This stock can earn Pakistan up to $1 billion,” stated PSMA Sindh Chairman Zaid Zakarya addressing a press conference at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). “The local price of the commodity will not be increased from the government notified rates (Rs.84.50 per kilogram) even after export.”

He said the county produced a record 8 million tonnes of sugarcane this year, while the total local consumption was not more than 6.5 million tonnes.

“If the government did not allow export of the said commodity, many sugar mills might have to shut down their operations due to financial crunch, and they will not be able to sell new sugar because of surplus stock and payments for the farmer could not be made,” Zakarya cautioned.

He added that a delayed decision would prove financially catastrophic for the farmers and the rural economy in season 2024. “All crops other than sugarcane have been affected by the floods and a timely decision to export will help the farmers to protect the industry.”

Suleman Chawla, FPCCI Senior Vice President, also urged the government to allow exports after conducting an audit of the PSMA claim.

“The neighboring India has produced 35 million tonnes of sugar, their government has allowed export of 10 million tonnes, while maintaining equilibrium between consumer, farmer, and sugar mills.”

He said the government should allow export of surplus sugar to save farmers, rural economy, consumers, and sugar industry and above all Pakistan, which was struggling for dollars, and seeking IMF support.

“Pakistan will earn $1 billion in valuable foreign exchange and an economic crisis will be avoided through the export of the surplus stock. If a decision is not taken now Pakistan will lose one of its largest agri-based industry,” Zakarya said.

He argued that the sugar industry was a national asset of the country, because it contributes Rs125 billion to the national exchequer on account of direct and indirect taxes, while it also pays the farmers approximately Rs600 billion in 100 days.

The PSMA (Sindh) chairman said the province also produced a record 2.3 million tonnes of sugar this year, while the annual demand of both Sindh and Balochistan was around 1.5 million tonnes. “Currently, Sindh has 800,000 tonnes of sugar as verified by the cane commissioner Sindh and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s track and trace system,” he added.