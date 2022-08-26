PRL hires firms for refinery upgrade

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has awarded the mandate for financial advisory and arrangement services to United Bank Limited (UBL) and JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL) to assist it in its $1.2 billion refinery upgrade and expansion project.

PRL has hired services of both the financial institutions for local debt and equity.

The project aims to enhance PRL’s production capacity from 50000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day and produce advanced quality Euro-V MOGAS/HSD.

The expansion and upgrade would not only develop eco-friendly deep conversion refinery, but also aid the national economy via import substitution, a statement of PRL stated.

The PRL will expand its capacity by doubling it to 100,000bpd from the current nameplate of 50,000bpd, while converting to deep conversion from the existing hydro skimming.

Refineries will upgrade their units to meet Euro V specification products, while substantially reducing the production of furnace oil, and are expected to be completed in five years.

Following the completion of upgrade and expansion, the production of furnace oil would significantly fall from the existing 30 percent and output of diesel and motor gasoline would substantially increase.

There were five refineries in operation in Pakistan with annual capacity of 3 million to 3.2 million tonnes of furnace oil.