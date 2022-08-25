36 confirmed dengue patients reported

Rawalpindi :The increasing number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Rawalpindi district and the trend of incidence of the infection indicates that the dengue fever spread has taken shape of an outbreak at least in Potohar Town in the district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 36 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi which is the highest number of cases in a day this year so far. Out of 36 patients, 27 have been reported from Potohar Town, peri-urban areas in the last 24 hours. It is important that this year, dengue fever has already claimed two lives from this region of the country, one from Islamabad Capital Territory and one from Rawalpindi.

The three allied hospitals in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital have so received a total of 104 patients and the number is on a continuous increase. Data reveals that dengue fever is hitting the population in the Rawalpindi district in a number of localities from Tehsil Taxila to Tehsil Gujar Khan and Tehsil Kahuta. According to details, as many as 146 patients have so far been confirmed from a total of 16 localities in Potohar Town while dengue fever patients have also been reported from 12 localities falling under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi.

Dengue fever patients have also been reported from as many as 14 localities in Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board areas while 18 patients have so far been reported from Tehsil Kahuta and 10 from Tehsil Taxila. To date, one patient has been reported from Tehsil Gujar Khan. Many health experts say that reporting of dengue fever cases from such a number of localities has made the situation alarming as it may increase the chances of a much more severe outbreak in the district.