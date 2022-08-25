Teachers trained in subject leadership

Islamabad: The UK-based Professional Training Institute organised the Subject Leadership Certificate programme to help schoolteachers become subject leaders.

Institute co-director Chris Pope congratulated teachers for their hard work and effort shown to complete the course by the education charity supporting teachers to develop specialist subject knowledge.

"It takes a lot of dedication to complete this course and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate their incredible achievement. It is great to see that not only does this help teachers improve their confidence and skills in the classroom, but also translates to the students feeling more inspired,” he told participants during a special ceremony here.

He said the 18-month accreditation was a modular course that allowed participants to work with experienced practitioners to design exceptional lessons and that it aimed to develop subject leaders through the design and delivery of challenging schemes of work.

Chris Pope said the 17 teachers enrolled in the course from Beaconhouse reflected on the current context of their subject within their school curriculum, considered what made successful subject leadership, and explored the course success criteria during the online launch meeting.

He said the participants gathered evidence to help reflect upon and illustrate the impact of their work on pupils, colleagues, and themselves and that they're assessed in peer-to-peer professional interviews during an online review meeting, to discuss and reflect upon the success and impact of their work. "We believe that all children, regardless of their background or ability, are entitled to a rich education delivered by passionate and knowledgeable teachers," he said.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Ali Ahmed Khan, chief operating officer at Beaconhouse, said the initiative was a great learning experience for teachers. "We prioritise teacher training and believe in continuous development that supports them in facilitating effective learning in the classroom. I congratulate teachers for completing certification and look forward to seeing them implement what they learned,” he said.

Teachers said they were happy to be part of the unique experience where they felt empowered to choose their own focus, design their own SOW, implement it, and plan further. "Learning, unlearning, and relearning has made me a reflective practitioner and a better teacher. I now keep on improving my teaching strategies,” Omema Hassan said.