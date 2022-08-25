Success depends on addressing new warfare trends: Air Marshal Randhawa

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration) on Wednesday said that success in the future wars depends on timely addressing new trends in warfare, enhancing contemporary technologies and integrating latest capabilities.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of No 56 combat commanders’ course held at the Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE). Addressing the course participants, Air Marshal Hamid Randhawa said that the ACE had polished their professional skills and enhanced their tactical awareness.

He stressed that they must continue to strive for excellence in their upcoming assignments as core professionals. He also expressed his satisfaction on the implementation of emerging warfare concepts in the elite institution of PAF and awarded certificates and trophies among the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst the combat pilots was awarded to squadron leader Osama Sharif Ghani, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst the combat controllers was awarded to squadron leader Muhammad Ayaz. The ceremony was attended by the air officers and field commanders of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).