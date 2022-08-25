PM forms committee for appointment of MDC members

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a seven-member search and nomination committee to recommend suitable persons for their appointment as members of Medical and Dental Council and National Medical and Dental Academic Board.
According to the notification issued by the health secretary, the federal health minister was appointed as the chairman of the committee while the members included Dr Mehmood Aurangzeb, Dr Syed Ali Farhan, MNA Zahra Wadud Fatemi and Professor Dr Amir Aziz and two others.
