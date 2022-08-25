Wild poliovirus 1 detected in three more cities: NHS

ISLAMABAD: The National Polio Laboratory at National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the detection of type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) in three more environmental samples collected in August, officials said on Wednesday, adding that new positive environmental samples have been detected in districts Bannu, Peshawar and Lahore.

“This is the sixth positive environmental sample from Bannu and the second positive sample each from Peshawar and Lahore in 2022. But it is pertinent to mention that no wild poliovirus has been isolated from human in these three districts this year. A total of six positive environmental samples have been detected in the month of August, including four from Punjab and two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told The News on Wednesday.

So far, 14 children have been crippled by the wild poliovirus 1 in Pakistan in 2022, including 13 in North Waziristan and one in Lakki Marwat.The official maintained that total number of positive environmental samples in 2022 is 17, saying six positive environmental samples were detected in Bannu; two each from Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar; and one each from Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Islamabad, Nowshera and Swat. “One positive environmental sample was detected in April, two in May, one in June, seven in July, and six in August 2022. In 2021, 65 positive environmental samples were detected in the country,” he added.

In order to mitigate the risks associated with the poliovirus detections in the environment in July and August 2022, a nationwide vaccination round is being implemented in the month of August, which is in progress, the official said, adding that besides this, optimal vaccination of the high risk and mobile population / children on the move is being ensured at the transit vaccination points all over the country.