Token action can’t lessen pain caused to Muslims: FO

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Condemning in the strongest-possible terms, the highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks made against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Raja Singh, a BJP official and a member of assembly of Indian state of Telangana, Pakistan says the deafening silence of top BJP leadership on the abhorrent incident reflects their full support to the radical Hindu zealots.

Pakistan has demanded that the Indian government take immediate and decisive action against the BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam and targeting the dignity of beloved Prophet (PBUH).

”This is the second time in the last three months that a senior BJP leader has made disrespectful comments against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).These highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world,” said the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

Rejecting the token and perfunctory disciplinary action taken by the BJP against the said official, the FO added that this cannot assuage the pain and anguish caused to the Muslims of India and around the world. It is highly reprehensible that Singh was released on bail within hours of arrest and was welcomed by BJP zealots.



In the past when such sacrilegious remarks were made, capitals in the Muslim world had reacted strongly and some even summoned Indian ambassadors to protest.

On Wednesday, Pakistan called on the international community to take urgent cognizance of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India and hold the current BJP government to account for its overt espousal of an anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda.

”Despite global outrage and denunciation of an earlier similar and equally pernicious act, the current incident once again highlights the present Indian regime’s obsessively spiteful demeanour towards the Muslims and the worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India. The fact is that India is nothing more than an undeclared Hindu Rashtra where Muslims are routinely denigrated, dispossessed and marginalised and their religious beliefs are trampled under majoritarian hegemonism,” remarked the Foreign Office.

Moreover, extension of full state protection to the former BJP spokesperson, despite her highly condemnable remarks against the dignity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is reflective of the impunity being enjoyed by those attacking Islam in India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected India’s closure of the incident of the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on March 9, and reiterated demand for joint probe, said a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Wednesday night.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said at the end of its inquiry that the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties.

The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India - was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

“Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe,” a foreign office statement said.