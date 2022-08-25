129 cases registered for violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE: Provincial authorities are taking stern action over the violations of dengue SOPs, registering 129 cases in different cities in order to protect the health and lives of the people.

The report regarding the actions taken over the violation of dengue SOPs was presented during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken to control dengue across the province. The officials of the Health Department briefed the chief secretary that the authorities registered 80 cases in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, seven in Kasur, 6 in Faisalabad, 9 in Okara, two in Gujranwala, and one each in Multan, Sheikhupura, Narowal, and Chiniot.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to expedite the preventive measures in all their districts with a focus on hotspots. He said that collective efforts are needed to control dengue. He said that there is no room for negligence in the matter of protecting people’s health and lives and the strict actions would be taken over violation of dengue SOPs.

Officials of the health department told the meeting that 671 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had been reported in the province so far this year. 136 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals of Punjab.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.