Mirpur dry port project to help create jobs: AJK President

MIRPUR: Laying the foundation stone for a dry port in Mirpur, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said the project would help industrial development in the town besides create more employment opportunities for educated youth and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony on Wednesday, the President said the establishment of the dry port in the lake view city was a longstanding demand of people, industrialists and overseas Kashmiris. “The project will also generate revenue for AJ&K government,” said Barrister Sultan and urged the Prime Minister, chief secretary and other relevant institutions to complete the project on priority basis.

Stressing the need for linking the dry port to the railway-line in Deena, the AJ&K President said the AJ&K government must raise the issue with the federal government as the rail track could help transport goods in and out of the country.