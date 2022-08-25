PPP local leaders demand party’s reorganisation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leaders have opposed the party leadership’s decision to merge the metropolitan chapter in the Peshawar district and called for the reorganisation of the party after consulting them.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, PPP Workers Ittihad members Riffatullah, Habibullah Aamir, Chishti Haji Ijaz and others recalled that since the party came into existence, the organization of the Peshawar city and district had enjoyed a separate status and this position should be retained.

They announced to boycott the PPP Peshawar and Provincial Election Committee, saying said this committee was constituted without consulting them.

The local leaders said PPP Workers Committee was not in favour of backing the Awami National Party’s candidate in the upcoming by-election on NA 31.

They said the PPP workers from Peshawar should be taken into confidence and the provincial committee should be reorganized before deciding to back or oppose any candidate in this constituency in the by-poll.

The local party leaders requested the party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to meet the delegation of PPP Workers Ettehad to address their concerns and reorganize the party in consultation with the workers.