Affected people complain of govt’s indifferent attitude

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The flood affectees on Wednesday criticised the government and the opposition parties for their indifferent attitude, saying that everyone was busy settling scores to grab more power.

The flood affectees are living under the open sky in Paroa, Mabara, Bhotisar, Girah the Khan, Kot Tigga and other areas.

Talking to media, Zar Khitab, Shabbir Jan, Sareer Khan, Khalid Rahman and others said that the recent torrential rains and the subsequent floods had destroyed their houses, cattle and crops and now they had nothing in their hands to tackle the situation.

They said they were going through a difficult situation but the officials of government departments were busy in photo sessions to show their efficiency.

The affectees lambasted both the government and opposition parties for the prevailing political wrangling, ignoring and leaving them in the lurch. “The government and the relevant departments do not care for us. We have lost everything, including houses, cattle and crops in the rains and floods but have not yet got any relief from the government,” Zar Khitab said, adding that a number of seminaries were also dmaged in the floods and the students were yearning for relief.

The affectees blasted the media for not showing the true picture of the devastation caused by the heavy rains and the floods in the district. They appealed to the government to listen to them and resolve their problems so they could reconstruct their abodes at the earliest.