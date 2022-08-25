Child dies as flash floods wreak havoc in Swat

MINGORA: The flashfloods triggered by torrential rains wreaked havoc, damaging hundreds of houses, shops, and electricity poles in Mingora city and other parts of the Swat district on Wednesday.

Local residents said that the body of a child was retrieved from floodwater in the Odigram area.

The floodwaters inundated houses, shops, markets and the building of Swat Press Club in Mingora city, destroying goods worth millions of rupees. Heavy downpour caused flooding in Mingora city after the nullahs and streams burst out and the water submerged houses, shops, markets and business centres, inflicting heavy losses on the residents and the traders.

The people panicked when they saw areas submerged all of a sudden and they had no time to protect goods and households.

The floods also devastated several areas, including schools and houses in Sharifabad, Mulla Baba, Marghzar Town, Faizabad, Bangladesh, Makanbagh and others. The streets and bazaars in Mingora city were giving a look of a pond, creating hardship for the pedestrians and motorists. Business activities were affected badly due to the rains and the subsequent flooding in the area.

People were seen draining out floodwater from their abodes and shops on a self-help basis. The students went atop the school after floodwaters inundated almost all the buildings in the city.

A number of vehicles were damaged in the deluge while electricity supply was disrupted as wires and poles collapsed in the flooding.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the relevant departments and Rescue 1122 to take practical and emergent steps for tackling the situation.

Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan along with other officials visited the flood-affected areas, including Landex, Bangladesh, Swat Press Club, Hockey ground and others and monitored the relief activities.