New KPHA chief assumes charge

PESHAWAR: Newly posted Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) Ahmad Nabi Sultan took charge of his office on Wednesday.

A press release said that on the first day of assuming charge, Engr Ahmad Nabi attended a briefing on the working of KPHA and its ongoing projects in different parts of the province.

Speaking to the officials, the KPHA managing director expressed satisfaction at the overall performance of the organisation and asked the participants to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.