MoU inked to boost academia-industry ties

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding was inked on Wednesday between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management CompanyKPEZDMC and Iqra National University (INU) to strengthen the ties between academia and industry.
The KPEZDMC was represented by KPEZDMC CEO Javed Iqbal while Vice-Chancellor Dr Shah Jehan led the INU team.
According to the MoU, KPEZDMC will provide technical support to students of the INU in their final year projects, material testing and joint research ventures, and liaising with the industries in the economic zones. Both the parties will make collaborative efforts in the professional and technical skill development of respective staff.
The KPEZDMC staff will also deliver guest lectures to the INU students and help in reducing the gap between academia and industry. The two parties said close cooperation between the organizations would greatly benefit the academia and industry by professional and technical skill enhancement of students through internship and job placement initiatives.
MANSEHRA: Two of the three tehsil chairmen of Torghar district have complained that local member provincial assembly ...
BISHAM: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority arranged a workshop for the officials of government departments of...
LAHORE: The Motorway Police has launched road safety measures while ensuring the dashboard camera in public service...
LAHORE: Provincial authorities are taking stern action over the violations of dengue SOPs, registering 129 cases in...
LAHORE: A PTI leader and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz...
MIRPUR: Laying the foundation stone for a dry port in Mirpur, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan...
Comments