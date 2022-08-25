MoU inked to boost academia-industry ties

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding was inked on Wednesday between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management CompanyKPEZDMC and Iqra National University (INU) to strengthen the ties between academia and industry.

The KPEZDMC was represented by KPEZDMC CEO Javed Iqbal while Vice-Chancellor Dr Shah Jehan led the INU team.

According to the MoU, KPEZDMC will provide technical support to students of the INU in their final year projects, material testing and joint research ventures, and liaising with the industries in the economic zones. Both the parties will make collaborative efforts in the professional and technical skill development of respective staff.

The KPEZDMC staff will also deliver guest lectures to the INU students and help in reducing the gap between academia and industry. The two parties said close cooperation between the organizations would greatly benefit the academia and industry by professional and technical skill enhancement of students through internship and job placement initiatives.