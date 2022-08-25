11 held, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered drugs, hukkah and flavours, and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, the police spokesman said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities. Following these directives, Bani Gala police apprehended the accused Zulifqar and recovered hashish from his possession.

Sangjani Police arrested a drug peddler namely Syed Ali and recovered hashish from his possession. Shalimar police arrested an Afghan national accused Zafar Mehm­ood living in Pakistan illegally. Sabzi Mandi police arrested the accused namely Ramzan and recovered 1040 grams of hashish from their possession. Moreover, Shams Colony police arrested the accused Akram and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Noon Police arrested Afghan national accused Talah living in Pakistan illegally, while police team arrested two accused Hamid Ullah and Abdul Rahim and recovered Opium and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Golra police team raided at illegal Sheesha Centre and arrested accused Muhammad Danish and recovered hukkah and flavours from their possession.