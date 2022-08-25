Crackdown on one-way violators

Rawalpindi : The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, has directed the in-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle to launch crackdown on road users involved in violation of one-way in their circle.

During the campaign against the traffic violators, 103 drivers were held for violating one-way, while challan tickets were issued to 80 violators. While 23 were impounded in the police station for not presenting incomplete documents and documents.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that one-way violators on highways cause traffic jams and accidents. The CTO ordered zero tolerance against the violators of one-way speedsters. Strict and indiscriminate action should be taken against all such elements who put their lives on risk which is tantamount to suicide.