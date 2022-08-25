‘Welfare of police foremost priority’

Islamabad : Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Police, Maria Mehmood meets with the officials of Capital Development Authority, Public Works Department, and Development branch of Islamabad Capital Police. During the meeting it was decided, that the ongoing development works started in different divisions of Islamabad Capital Police should be completed in a given time frame.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan started a series of reforms in Islamabad Capital Police

In the meeting, ongoing development works in different divisions of Islamabad Capital Police were reviewed. She issued orders and directed all concerned officers to complete all projects within a given time frame.