Climate change poses serious challenges to foreign policy

Islamabad : The ongoing global transformation marked by growing US-China rivalry, increasing US-India strategic relations, Russia-Ukraine conflict and climate change posed serious challenges to Pakistan’s foreign policy, said Nadeem Riyaz, president, Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

Mr Riyaz was addressing a seminar organised by Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, here We­dnesday.

Mr Riyaz said that Pakistan should consider realignments vis-à-vis global environment. Besides the global environment, regional environment was also imperative. He asserted that we could not change our neighbors so it was vital to coexist with them. Pakistan needed to manage its relations with India, alongside dealing with Afghanistan and the difficult relations with Iran, he said. He stressed the need for Pakistan to keep its ties unaffected with China, especially considering the fact that Islamabad’s relation with Beijing had taken a rather low-profile during the previous regime.

He observed that foreign policy was an extension of domestic policy so current political instability was posing a challenge to our foreign policy. Among other challenges, negative perceptions about Pakistan had always been a serious challenge. He stressed that the strategic importance of Pakistan came at cost of various obstacles and that the most notable among Pakistan’s involvement in bloc politics.

While concluding the session, Mr Riyaz proposed solutions to the current trials that the country had been going through. He suggested that Pakistan must balance its ties with US and China while navigating Sino-US rivalry. Additionally, managing relations with India was also imperative as it bore the potential of initiating intra-regional trade.

Moreover, Pakistan needed to effectively deal with Afghanistan while simultaneously maintaining balanced relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia. He added that cordial relations with the entire international community were integral in present times, especially considering the current energy needs of Pakistan which required inevitable reliance on multiple global players.