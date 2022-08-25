Minister promises housing to govt employees

Islamabad : Housing minister Maulana Abdul Wasay inaugurated a residential scheme for federal government employees along the Murree Expressway promising the provision of required funds for it.

During the project laun­ching ceremony, the minister said around 5,000 federal government employees would get plots in the stalled project at subsidised rates. He said the Federal Government Employees Housing Foun­dation Authority (FGE­HA), which was to execute the initiative with the collaboration of the Sky Garden, was created to fulfil the basic residential needs of government employees.

"People will be able to get affordable housing facilities in this government housing scheme by paying a small amount," he said.

The minister said the project stalled for a few years would be completed in the shortest possible time as the government would provide the required funds for it.

He also announced a quota for journalists and lawyers in the scheme. Housing secretary Iftikhar Shilwani said the project was delayed for a long time but it had to go ahead now, Chaudhry Ismail, the joint venture partner of the housing scheme, said today we got to see the day we were waiting for. “We want to complete this project as soon as possible, we went out of the way and housing authority. supported, we wish to provide developed plots to the housing authority members,” he added.

Ismail said he had told the housing authority that his company will not take mobilisation advance payment and started the work. FGEHA Director-General Tariq Rasheed said 7,000 kanals of land had been acquired for the project and 5,000 employees would be allotted plots.