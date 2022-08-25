Blind murder traced

Islamabad : The Lohi Bher police traced a blind murder and arrested the accused, the police spokesman said.

On 19 July 2022, on the information of a citizen, Lohi Bher Police Station recovered the body of an unknown woman from a village in Rati and registered case number 751 dated 19.07.22 under Section 302.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akber Nasir Khan after the offense directed DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha to ensure the arrest of the killer. He constituted a special team headed by SSP (Investigation) police team, worked hard, investigated the case following modern investigation techniques, and succeeded in arresting the accused while further investigation is underway from him. DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of SP (Rural) as well as his team.