UO VC calls on PHEC chairman

LAHORE:The Vice Chancellor University of Okara, Prof Dr M Wajid, called on the Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof Dr Shahid Munir, and appraised him about the key developments of the university during his tenure. Dr Maqsood Ahmed, In-Charge Department of Statistics, was also present.

The PHEC Chairman applauded the VC's efforts regarding the signing of (Memorandums of Understanding) MoUs with various universities and advised the UO administration to effectively use these agreements by holding joint research ventures and international conferences.

He greatly appreciated Prof Wajid's first of its kind idea of developing international research consortiums through these MoUs. Prof Wajid told Prof Shahid that these consortiums would help in sharing of financial burdens for the arrangements of conferences, providing faculty exchange and students placement opportunities in world's top 200 universities. He said that for a conference, each member university would arrange the visit of a foreign scholar and this could mitigate the financial impact.