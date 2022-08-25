Transfers, postings

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday. According to the notification, M Ayub Khan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education South Punjab. Afraz Ahmed, an officer of the Department of Information and Culture, Punjab, has been posted as Director General Public Relations, DGPR, Punjab.

He has been remained Additional Director FIA Punjab, Director Coordination Commissioner Lahore Division, CDGL Establishment Division Islamabad, Deputy Director North Punjab Pakistan, Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority, Deputy Secretary Food Department and Deputy Director DGPR.