LAHORE:Cadaveric spine surgery workshop was her at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday. Addressing the workshop, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said ever increasing traffic/road accidents and other incidents like the risk of head injuries and fractures of limbs during construction work and development projects had also increased which needed skilled and well trained neuro and orthopedic surgeons to treat such patients.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Zafar said: “The cadaveric workshops are very high rated workshops in the medical world to meet this requirement. In international workshops registration fee is almost $ 2,000 but it was free of cost for all doctors who attended the workshop at LGH.”

Senior orthopedic and neurosurgeon faculty members delivered comprehensive lectures for the orientation of the participating doctors. The workshop included lectures on whole spine and hands on cadaver dissection and spine fixation.