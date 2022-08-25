Health minister chairs FJMU Syndicate meeting

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday chaired 30th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Additional Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Shahida, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Dr Javaid Karam, Dr Hussain Jafari and other syndicate members attended the meeting. With regard to the ongoing progress on the under-construction infant block at Gangaram Hospital, the minister approved the annual budget of FJMU 2022-23 during the syndicate meeting.

The syndicate also approved the extension of the adhoc appointment of 74 employees in FJMU and Gangaram Hospital. The minister said the work is going on rapidly on the under-construction 600-bed mother-and-child block in Gangaram Hospital. Students graduating from the medical schools of Punjab are shining the name of Pakistan all over the world.