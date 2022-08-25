Over one lakh people contact Police WhatsApp service on first day

LAHORE:The Punjab Police WhatsApp service launched by the Punjab Police to provide information to the citizens has become popular with the release and more than one lakh people have contacted the newly launched Punjab Police WhatsApp service on the first day.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that a large number of overseas Pakistanis have also contacted the Punjab Police WhatsApp service and it is hoped that their number will increase manifold in the coming days.

According to the details, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar inaugurated the Punjab Police WhatsApp Services and Online Complaint Management System on Tuesday. The WhatsApp number of Punjab Police is 033 1787 1787 on which any citizen can contact at any time. Citizens can get information only by sending messages to this number so that they should avoid sending calls, videos, photos and other content.

Citizens can get required information and services about more than 15 services of Punjab Police by writing hello, salam or one to this number. These services include crime report, IGP complaint cell, police service centre facilities, gender harassment report, facilities for Overseas Pakistanis, Zainab Alert, Citizen Portal, Criminal Record Verification of domestic workers are also included.

Online Complaint Management System can be accessed through this link https://complaints.punjabpolice.gov.pk. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that citizens contacting on WhatsApp appreciated the online services of Punjab Police for getting information and other services. Spokesperson Punjab Police further said Emergency number of police is 15 and for help in any situation contact 15 emergency number of Punjab Police.

Motorway Police initiates road safety measures: The Motorway Police has launched road safety measures while ensuring the dashboard camera in public service vehicles, mandatory medical fitness certificate of drivers, and two drivers’ policies on long routes on the directions of IG Khalid Mahmood. Additional IG Dr Usman Anwar said this during a tree plantation drive at NHMP building complex Babu Sabu on Wednesday.

The Zonal Commander M Nadim, SSP Nasir Aziz Virk and NHMP officers and their families were also present on the occasion. Dr Usman Anwar said that people should realize that the upbringing of these implanted saplings is necessary to provide a pollution-free atmosphere to the coming generations.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made for the better future of Pakistan and added that trees are also eco-friendly. He added that plants provide oxygen and nutritional needs, provide shade nests to birds, and reduce heat intensity.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the implantation of trees is our national duty and excellent service to humanity. He informed that all Zones of NHMP have implanted thousands of trees with the object to reduce the impact of vehicle emissions. He further added that trees are the first defense line against environmental pollution. In the end, officers of NHMP showed their strong will to continue this plantation drive permanently.