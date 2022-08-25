Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted scattered rain with humid conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushehro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur. Flash flooding was expected in Qila Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Musa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

They further warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala while flash flooding was expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir. They said rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists were advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

They said a well marked low pressure area (LPA) located over Sindh was likely to move in northwest direction and approach Balochistan during next 24 hours while a westerly wave was also present over upper/western parts of the country.

Rainfall was observed in various cities including Badin, Mirpur Khas, Tando Jam, Chhor, Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Rohri, Khairpur, Mithi, Thatta, Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Sukkur, Karachi, Larkana, Jacobabad, Rahimyar Khan, Jhelum, Sialkot , Kot Addu, Chakwal, Mangala, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Khanewal, Khanpur, Bhakkar, Multan, Narowal, Gujrat, Barkhan, Lasbella, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kakul, Mir Khani, Chitral, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Astore, Babusar, Bagrote, Gilgit, Hunza, Gupis and Skardu. Wednesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 26.2°C.