Girl, 18, dies as tractor-trolley hits rickshaw

LAHORE:An 18-year-old girl died after a tractor-trolley hit a Qing-qi rickshaw in Chung area on Wednesday.

The victim was going somewhere on a Qing-qi rickshaw. In Chung, a tractor trolley collided with the rickshaw. The victim received injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy, impounded the vehicle, arrested the suspect and were investigating the matter further.

Boy drowns in Ravi:

A 12-year-old boy drowned in River Ravi near Saggian Bridge on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Ahmad Zahid, reportedly had slipped accidentally in the river water near China Park Saggian Bridge. Nearby people called rescue 1122. The divers rushed to the spot, fished out the body and shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Man’s bullet riddled body found: Bullet riddled body of a 20-year-old youth was recovered from a roadside in Lytton Road on Wednesday. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body lying near FC Park and alerted police. A team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidences from the crime scene. The deceased has been identified as Mohsin a resident of Islampura. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Train crushes youth: A 23-year-old youth died after a train hit him in Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday. The victim identified as Qasim Farooq is a medical student. On Wednesday while he was trying to cross railway lines, a train ran over him. A police team removed the body to morgue and were investigating if the case is of a suicide or accident.

Bike lifters arrested: Ravi Road Police has arrested two members of Ram Janay bike lifting gang on Wednesday. Reportedly, a police team conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested two suspects. They have been identified as Qasim alias Ram Janay and Nabil Tariq. Police also recovered bikes, mobile phones, illegal weapons from them. The gang confessed of committing many bids across the city.