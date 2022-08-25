Joint Working Group formed for promotion of tourism

LAHORE:A Joint Working Group (JWG) consisting of tour operators, representatives of the hotel industry and government officials, has been formed for the promotion of tourism in the province.

The JWG was formed during a Public-Private Dialogue presided over by the Provincial Minister ICI&SDD, Mian Aslam Iqbal and organised under the auspices of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Wednesday.

Chairman PBIT, Fazeel Asif Jah, representatives of the tourism department, government officials and stakeholders related to tourism business participated in the Public-Private Dialogue. Aslam Iqbal addressing the dialogue said that the promotion of tourism activities is crucial for the stability of the economy.

There is immense potential for the promotion of tourism in Punjab, but it is need of time to set up a coherent strategy so that the tourism sector can be truly developed according to global standards.

The provincial minister said that different govt agencies are working for tourism promotion but they lack continuous coordination and communication for timely exchange of information and formulation of common action plan.

The minister directed participants to develop an event calendar for timely devising of promotional strategies accordingly. He also directed the tourism department to take effective measures for the promotion of tourism activities while the govt and other relevant departments will provide all possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.

He said that there is a need to focus on the promotion of tourism activities at the level of divisional headquarters across the province, while a comprehensive Lahore tourism package should be developed keeping in mind the places of touristic, historical and religious importance of the city.

The representatives of the hotel industry also expressed their views and said that the hotel industry can play an important role in the promotion of tourism, but there is a need to review taxes, government policy and industry issues in this regard.

Tourism department officials said that Pakistan has more domestic tourists than international tourists and that’s why they should have been given more importance. Along with improving infrastructure, we have to improve the quality of services.

Chairman PBIT, Fazeel Asif Jah said that Punjab has an immense potential to become a centre of religious, health and educational tourism but for this purpose, there is need to create a targeted strategy.

The participants agreed that for the development of the tourism sector and the stakeholders should meet from time to time so that the problems faced by this industry can be resolved as early as possible.