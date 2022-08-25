129 cases registered for violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE:Provincial authorities are taking stern action over the violations of dengue SOPs, registering 129 cases in different cities in order to protect the health and lives of the people.

The report regarding the actions taken over the violation of dengue SOPs was presented during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken to control dengue across the province. The officials of the Health Department briefed the chief secretary that the authorities registered 80 cases in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, seven in Kasur, 6 in Faisalabad, 9 in Okara, two in Gujranwala, and one each in Multan, Sheikhupura, Narowal, and Chiniot. The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to expedite the preventive measures in all their districts with a focus on hotspots. He said that collective efforts are needed to control dengue. He said that there is no room for negligence in the matter of protecting people's health and lives and the strict actions would be taken over violation of dengue SOPs. Officials of the health department told the meeting that 671 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had been reported in the province so far this year. 136 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals of Punjab. The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

PFA launches crackdown on unregistered food products: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a province-wide crackdown on the sale of unregistered food products here on Wednesday.

DG PFA said the authority was keeping a close eye on unregistered products being sold in the markets. He said during the crackdown, 1160 laces were checked out of which 304 products were found unregistered. He said 557 in Lahore zone, 89 in Gujranwala, 296 points were checked in Rawalpindi, 218 in Multan and Muzaffargarh zones. The production of 13 food points was stopped due to the violations of the rules until rectification, DG Food Authority said adding cases were filed against 5 people for serious violations and 2 accused were arrested. He said 946 places were issued rectification notices and 152 were fined. During the special campaign, 1,014 kg of food products, 912 liters of beverages were destroyed. The food items sold in the market must be registered with the PFA, Shoaib Jadoon said and maintained that before shopkeepers before buying products must ask for complete records from suppliers. Labeling and registration procedures can be easily obtained from the website or offices of the companies, he said and concluded that uniform implementation of laws throughout the province was among the top priorities.