Swiss govt, campaigners in dogfight over F-35A jets

GENEVA: The Swiss government said on Wednesday there could be no public vote on replacing its ageing fleet of warplanes with F-35A fighter jets before the deal was signed, infuriating campaigners.

The announcement came despite a petition containing more than 100,000 signatures, which allows any matter to go to a vote under Switzerland’s direct democracy system. Although the left-leaning "Stop-F-35" alliance delivered the petition last week, the government said there would not be enough time to hold a vote before US manufacturer Lockheed Martin’s offer for 36 F35-As expired.

"A delay in the acquisition of the F-35A would have serious consequences for Switzerland’s security," said a government statement. The Stop F-35 coalition denounced what it called a "cowardly avoidance manoeuvre" and a "mockery of a functioning democracy", demanding a vote before the deal was done.