First US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years arrives in Khartoum

KHARTOUM: The first US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years took up his post on Wednesday in the latest easing of ties since Washington removed Khartoum from it state sponsors of terrorism list.

Ties between the United States and Sudan were severely strained under the three-decade rule of ousted president Omar al-Bashir, with Washington slapping crippling economic sanctions on Khartoum.

In 1993, the US blacklisted Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism as Bashir’s regime hosted al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who resided in the country between 1992-1996. "Ambassador John Godfrey arrived today in Khartoum, the first US Ambassador to Sudan in nearly 25 years," the US embassy said in a statement.