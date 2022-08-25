Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha from office while it considers a legal challenge that could see him thrown out months before an expected general election.
The court agreed unanimously to hear a case brought by opposition parties who argue Prayut has reached the end of his eight-year term limit as prime minister. Judges also agreed by five votes to four to suspend Prayut from office until the case is decided, the court said in a statement.
