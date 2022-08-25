Marijuana use on the rise among young Americans

WASHINGTON: Marijuana use by young Americans reached record levels last year and the use of hallucinogens is also on the rise, according to a new study.
43 percent of the 5,000 young adults between 19 and 30 years old surveyed reported past-year marijuana use in 2021, up from 34 percent in 2016 and 29 percent in 2011, the Monitoring the Future study by the University of Michigan found.
29 percent reported using marijuana in the past month in 2021, up from 21 percent in 2016 and 17 percent in 2011. Daily marijuana use rose from six percent in 2011 to eight percent in 2016 to 11 percent in 2021. 2021 figures for marijuana use were the "highest levels ever recorded since these trends were first monitored in 1988."
