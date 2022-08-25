PSF devises plan for juniors trials

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has devised a special plan for open trials of junior players for a series of international events in Malaysia, Canada, the US, and the UK.
PSF Secretary Zafaryab Iqbal has informed the provincial squash associations that the federation is to send a national contingent for participation in various age categories in these events.
He told 'The News' that initially provincial squash associations would hold trials for under-11, -13, -15, -17 and -19 age categories in August.
“After initial trials, every provincial association will recommend top four to six players of each category to the PSF by August 31,” said Zafaryab. In September, he added, PSF would hold final trials in Islamabad and select the best group of players for their training and participation in international events.
“It is expected that this arrangement will help in expanding the pool of players in the country,” he added.
TOKYO: India’s Commonwealth Games badminton bronze medallist Kidambi Srikanth was stunned by unseeded Zhao Junpeng...
LONDON: Fulham suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as the Premier League side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley in a...
LAHORE: Five elite cricket coaches will commence work at the Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway...
ISTANBUL: Title holders Real Madrid and the rest of Europe’s elite clubs will be able to start plotting their route...
PARIS: Benfica cruised into the group stage of the Champions League after overrunning Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the second...
LONDON: England’s second most capped played Jill Scott announced her retirement on Tuesday after helping her country...
Comments