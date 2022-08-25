PSF devises plan for juniors trials

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has devised a special plan for open trials of junior players for a series of international events in Malaysia, Canada, the US, and the UK.

PSF Secretary Zafaryab Iqbal has informed the provincial squash associations that the federation is to send a national contingent for participation in various age categories in these events.

He told 'The News' that initially provincial squash associations would hold trials for under-11, -13, -15, -17 and -19 age categories in August.

“After initial trials, every provincial association will recommend top four to six players of each category to the PSF by August 31,” said Zafaryab. In September, he added, PSF would hold final trials in Islamabad and select the best group of players for their training and participation in international events.

“It is expected that this arrangement will help in expanding the pool of players in the country,” he added.