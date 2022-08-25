Five foreigners join Cricket Coaching Project

LAHORE: Five elite cricket coaches will commence work at the Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Programme.

The first phase of the programme begins at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore, later this week. The coaches are expected to arrive in Lahore in the next seven to 10 days. Before the arrival of the coaches, screening and fitness testing of the participating players will take place.

The PCB and Engro Corporation entered a three-year agreement earlier this year, on the basis of which, Engro Corporation is sponsoring the foreign coaches involved in the programme.

South Africa’s Gordon Parsons and New Zealand’s Nicholas Webb join Julian Fountain, Julian Wood and Toby Radford who all hail from the United Kingdom.

The five coaches will provide specialist coaching and training to the participants in batting, bowling and fielding disciplines with a special emphasis on enhancing the power-hitting, spin and pace bowling skills.