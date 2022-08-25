Umer to join Pakistan coaching staff

LAHORE: Umer Rashid, one of the highly-rated bowling coaches at the National High Performance Centre, has been added to Pakistan men’s side coachign panel.
Umer has worked in the development of all the national side fast bowlers since their early days, including helping Mohammad Hasnain to return to competitive cricket. In the new role with the national side, Umer will support Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait in the United Arab Emirates.
Umer has been included in the player support personnel list on the recommendation of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.
TOKYO: India’s Commonwealth Games badminton bronze medallist Kidambi Srikanth was stunned by unseeded Zhao Junpeng...
LONDON: Fulham suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as the Premier League side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley in a...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has devised a special plan for open trials of junior players for a series of...
LAHORE: Five elite cricket coaches will commence work at the Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway...
ISTANBUL: Title holders Real Madrid and the rest of Europe’s elite clubs will be able to start plotting their route...
PARIS: Benfica cruised into the group stage of the Champions League after overrunning Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the second...
Comments