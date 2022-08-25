 
Thursday August 25, 2022
Sports

Karamat moves into WSM quarters

By Our Correspondent
August 25, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Karamatullah Khan moved into the quarterfinals of World Squash Masters in Poland on Wednesday.

In the third round of 35 plus category, Karamat defeated South Africa’s Wiehahn Stiglingh 11-8, 11-2, 11-5. He will face Poland’s Przemyslaw Atras in the quarters.

