PCB to look for women team head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be looking for a new women’s national team head coach as David Hemp has decided not to seek an extension.

Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that the head coach is not seeking an extension to his two-year contract, which expires in October.

David Hemp stated that he had enjoyed living in Pakistan and working with the women cricketers.

“But it has also been difficult on me and my young family as I have been unable to spend enough time with them like any other father.

After consulting my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has very graciously understood my situation and accepted my decision," he said.

Tania Mallick, PCB Head of Women’s Wing, stated: “It is sad to lose someone of David Hemp caliber, enthusiasm and strong work ethics, but at the same we also understand and accept that family has to come first.

The Pakistan Cricket Board thanks David Hemp for all his efforts and contributions, and wishes him best of luck in his future endeavours.”