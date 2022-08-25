National U19 Championship final begins today

KARACHI: Sindh Blues will take on Sindh Whites in the four-day final of the National Under-19 Cricket Championship 2022-23 which will begin here at the UBL Sports Complex on Thursday (today).

The winning team will get Rs 1.5million. The team that ends up second will bag Rs750,000. The player of the final will win Rs25,000. The best performers (player of the tournament, best batter, best bowler and best fielder) will get Rs50,000 each.

The tournament, one of the several Pakistan Cricket Board’s initiatives to unearth future stars, began on July 30 with 12 teams divided into two groups. Each of the six Cricket Associations fielded two teams. The Blues formed Group A and the Whites featured in Group B.

With two wins in five matches, Sindh Blues, with most wins in their pool, topped the chart. Sindh Whites, also with two wins, topped Pool B.

The final will be a four-day affair. In case the match ends in a draw, the team with the first innings lead will be declared winners. If the weather or ground conditions do not allow a single ball to be bowled, then both teams will be declared joint winners.

Sindh Blues’ Habibullah has had a terrific run with the bat, scoring 294 at an average of 73.50. The right-handed batter has smashed a century and a half-century and his side will be relying heavily on him.

Sindh Whites’ Haseeb-ur-Rehman has had a phenomenal run with the ball, taking 32 wickets in just three matches. The right-arm off-break bowler has recorded three five-fors -- his best bowling figures have been an exceptional nine for 79. Abdul Basit of Northern Whites, the second best wicket-taker, has 20 wickets in four matches.

Haseeb’s teammate Ghulam Ashraf will be aiming to end the tournament with the most dismissals to his name. He currently has 11 dismissals (eight catches and three stumpings) in five matches and follows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites’ Zubair Shinwari, who leads the chart with 12 dismissals (10 catches and two stumpings).