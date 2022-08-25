Flight to profit

This letter refers to the article ‘Fixing PIA’ (August 21, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer’s proposal to bifurcate the organization is not the solution to the financial haemorrhaging of the PIA. The proposed separation of domestic and international operations is not possible as they are inseparable owing to the commonality of fleet, maintenance, and infrastructure.
The PIA’s downfall can be attributed to the lack of a strong, independent and professional board and competent management, as well as the influence of unions affiliated with political parties that act as a parallel management. For the PIA to profit, it must be treated as a commercial rather than a bureaucratic organization.
Arif Majeed
Karach
Unfortunately, the government and opposition are busy banning and boycotting each other, while the mainstream media...
In a democracy, decisions are taken with the consensus of all stakeholders for better transparency and inclusiveness....
This letter refers to the article ‘Where do we go from here?’ by Aasiya Riaz. The writer explained how Pakistan...
Former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet member, Shahbaz Gill is facing sedition charges due to comments he made on a private...
The district of Chiniot is suffering countless unnecessary road accidents due to the dilapidated state of the...
This refers to the news report ‘CJP refers to impression of legislation for personal benefits’ . The opinion...
Comments