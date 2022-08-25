Flight to profit

This letter refers to the article ‘Fixing PIA’ (August 21, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer’s proposal to bifurcate the organization is not the solution to the financial haemorrhaging of the PIA. The proposed separation of domestic and international operations is not possible as they are inseparable owing to the commonality of fleet, maintenance, and infrastructure.

The PIA’s downfall can be attributed to the lack of a strong, independent and professional board and competent management, as well as the influence of unions affiliated with political parties that act as a parallel management. For the PIA to profit, it must be treated as a commercial rather than a bureaucratic organization.

Arif Majeed

Karach