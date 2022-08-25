Rights of the accused

Former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet member, Shahbaz Gill is facing sedition charges due to comments he made on a private TV channel. He should not have passed such remarks against state functionaries, however, he must be given a fair trial in accordance with law and a chance to defend himself.
If the allegations of Shahbaz Gill being subjected to inhumane treatment are true, this is completely unacceptable. It may be the case that the government has overreacted, causing the PTI to accuse it of fascism and criminal disregard of human rights. The government should be wary of abusing its power to undermine political opponents or else, political polarization will only continue to surge.
Javed Panhyar
Kandhkot
