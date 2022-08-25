Driving hazard

The district of Chiniot is suffering countless unnecessary road accidents due to the dilapidated state of the Chiniot-Pindibhattian road. This is the main highway that connects Chiniot with the industrial and educational hubs of the rest of Punjab.

The roadway is tattered and disintegrating at an alarming rate. The people of Chiniot have frequently called for repair works to be done but to no avail. The Punjab government should pay attention to this issue before there are any more unnecessary deaths.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot