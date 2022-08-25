CITY PULSE

Flow
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed, Naheed Fakhar, Sadia Rathore, Waseem Akram and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Flow’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Both Sit in Silence For a While
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a velvety dark comedy by Rasti Farooq and Ali Junejo. Titled ‘Both Sit in Silence For a While’, the play will run at 8pm on August 26, August 27 and August 28. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery from August 27 to September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Reprise
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mubashar Iqbal, Rehana Mangi, Tahira Noreen and Yasser Vayani. Titled ‘Reprise’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
City as Home
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haider Ali Naqvi. Titled ‘City as Home: A Pursuit of Protopia’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Home Ground
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Marium M Habib, Maryam Hina Hasnain, Chudamani Clowes and Divya Sharma,. Titled ‘Home Ground’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
