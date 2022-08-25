SESSI appoints 76 doctors for providing health facilities to labourers

The Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) has appointed 76 consultant doctors to the hospitals of the institution for the provision of healthcare services to registered labourers in the province and their families.

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the chairman of the governing body of SESSI, gave appointment letters to the consultant doctors at a ceremony held on Wednesday.

He greeted the newly hired doctors and said that the SESSI ran a network of healthcare facilities to provide treatment to ailing labourers and their families. He said the new recruits would overcome the shortage of doctors, and in the next phase, resident medical officers and paramedical staff would be recruited.

Ghani said the SESSI had carried out the recruitment process on a meritorious basis. He hoped that the doctors would discharge the essential duties to the best of their abilities to serve the community of labourers in Sindh. He advised the doctors to work diligently at the SESSI hospitals to serve the ailing members of the labourers’ fraternity. SESSI Commissioner Ahmed Ali Qureshi said the recruitment of the doctors had been done purely on the basis of merit as there was no pressure from the government to influence the induction process.